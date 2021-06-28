Aston Martin Vantage Roadster commemorates 100-year-old A3

- Set up by Q – Aston’s personalisation department

- Only three units will be made

Aston Martin is celebrating the centenary of its oldest surviving car, the ‘A3’, by building a tribute based on the new-gen Vantage Roadster. Commissioned by Q – Aston Martin’s in-house bespoke and personalisation department, just three of the tribute A3 Vantage Roadsters will be built and will be sold by Aston Martin HWM dealership in Surrey, UK.

It has been 100 years since chassis No.3, commonly known as ‘A3’, rolled out of the British marque’s then production facility at Abingdon Road in Kensington, London. A third of five Aston Martin prototype cars constructed before series production started, and was used extensively by the company’s co-founder Lionel Martin. Fitted with a 1.5-litre, 11 horsepower four-cylinder side-valve engine, the original A3 was often seen attempting several light-car speed records in its heyday. Placed at Aston Martin Heritage Trust’s (AMHT) collection since 2002, the ‘A3’ was restored to be as close as possible to its original factory specification by Ecurie Bertelli, the pre-war Aston Martin specialist.

Back to the A3 Vantage Roadster, the celebration model was unveiled at the longest-serving Aston Martin dealership – HWM. A special nod to the original A3 on the Vantage includes a unique grille with a bright aluminium surround and black square mesh portraying the retro finished look of the A3. Aston Martin’s heritage badge is also featured on the mesh.

There are unique side fender panels fixed with a saddle leather strap taking design inspiration from the exposed aluminium bonnet and bonnet strap seen on the 1921 car. Adding to this design is the engraved ‘No 3’ as a representation of the stamping seen on the original. Additionally, the exclusive special edition also features a set of bronze brake callipers paying tribute to the bronze detailing on the 1921 A3 complementing the bespoke 20-inch lightweight forged gloss black wheels.

On the inside, micro-perforated fluted seats along with the embroidered heritage script are seen on the rear cubby lid – the same script used by Aston Martin in 1921. The Obsidian Black interior specification is done up with chestnut tan leather accents and chestnut tan contrast stitching. The A3 Vantage Roadster also features bespoke rotaries taking inspiration from brass fitments on the original that is cast alongside the period-correct heritage Aston Martin logo.