CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery

    Authors Image

    CarWale Team

    815 Views
    Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery

    CarWale has announced an official last-mile delivery partnership with French automaker, Citroën for its recently launched C5 Aircross SUV. This partnership enables a first-of-its-kind ‘last-mile vehicle delivery model in India, offering online buyers an option to get the vehicle delivered at their doorstep. 

    Front View

    For Citroën (L-R): Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD Stellantis in India | Puneet Sabharwal, CFO | Joël Verany VP- S&M Synergies, Stellantis India | Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India | Ganapathy Subramanian, Head Sales Distribution| Prateek Pai, Head- Customer Experience & Online Sales| Melwyn Chellapandian, Customer Digital Experience Expert  

    For CarWale (L-R): Banwari Lal Sharma, Chief Executive Officer | Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Operating Officer| Aneesha Menon Group Chief Financial Officer| Anand Mohan, SVP- Enterprise Solutions| Vishant Jagwani, VP- Enterprise Solutions| Kartik Khamersra, Regional Head, Enterprise Solutions 

    Citroën currently has a physical presence across 10 cities in India through its dealerships in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. However, with this new delivery system customers across India will also have an option to purchase a Citroën vehicle online from the convenience of their homes. Buyers in over 50 Indian cities will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory. They will be supported by a dedicated test drive fleet, E-sales advisor, virtual product demo and a doorstep delivery facility. CarWale will also help get the car registered on behalf of the customer at the nearest RTO. 

    Commenting on the partnership, Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale, said, “We at CarWale feel one with Citroën’s customer-first approach, pivoting on 360-degree comfort strategy for the Indian market and are delighted to be a part of Citroën’s landmark journey in the country. For CarWale, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to further expand its set of offerings in the automotive space and helps us take another step towards creating and building products and services for our customers.”

    The 100% direct online selling model is part of Citroën’s seamless, omnichannel brand experience that we offer through ATAWADAC (anytime, anywhere, any device, any content). We believe this direct online selling model will see rapid adoption in the future as digitisation continues to grow in India. This last-mile delivery partnership with CarWale for the new C5 Aircross SUV ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroën 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience,said Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India. 

    Launched on 7 April, the Citroën C5 Aircross is available in two variants—Feel and Shine variant. It's powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177bhp/400Nm with power going to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Aston Martin Vantage Roadster commemorates 100-year-old A3
     Next 
    Tata Tiago XT (O) variant prices start at Rs 5.48 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery