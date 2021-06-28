Citroën partners with CarWale for last-mile delivery

CarWale has announced an official last-mile delivery partnership with French automaker, Citroën for its recently launched C5 Aircross SUV. This partnership enables a first-of-its-kind ‘last-mile vehicle delivery model in India, offering online buyers an option to get the vehicle delivered at their doorstep.

For Citroën (L-R): Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD Stellantis in India | Puneet Sabharwal, CFO | Joël Verany VP- S&M Synergies, Stellantis India | Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India | Ganapathy Subramanian, Head Sales Distribution| Prateek Pai, Head- Customer Experience & Online Sales| Melwyn Chellapandian, Customer Digital Experience Expert

For CarWale (L-R): Banwari Lal Sharma, Chief Executive Officer | Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Operating Officer| Aneesha Menon Group Chief Financial Officer| Anand Mohan, SVP- Enterprise Solutions| Vishant Jagwani, VP- Enterprise Solutions| Kartik Khamersra, Regional Head, Enterprise Solutions

Citroën currently has a physical presence across 10 cities in India through its dealerships in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. However, with this new delivery system customers across India will also have an option to purchase a Citroën vehicle online from the convenience of their homes. Buyers in over 50 Indian cities will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory. They will be supported by a dedicated test drive fleet, E-sales advisor, virtual product demo and a doorstep delivery facility. CarWale will also help get the car registered on behalf of the customer at the nearest RTO.

Commenting on the partnership, Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale, said, “We at CarWale feel one with Citroën’s customer-first approach, pivoting on 360-degree comfort strategy for the Indian market and are delighted to be a part of Citroën’s landmark journey in the country. For CarWale, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to further expand its set of offerings in the automotive space and helps us take another step towards creating and building products and services for our customers.”

“The 100% direct online selling model is part of Citroën’s seamless, omnichannel brand experience that we offer through ATAWADAC (anytime, anywhere, any device, any content). We believe this direct online selling model will see rapid adoption in the future as digitisation continues to grow in India. This last-mile delivery partnership with CarWale for the new C5 Aircross SUV ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroën 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Citroën Brand Head, India.

Launched on 7 April, the Citroën C5 Aircross is available in two variants—Feel and Shine variant. It's powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177bhp/400Nm with power going to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.