Aston Martin to celebrate its 70th anniversary in America at 2021 Pebble Beach

- Largest ever presence at the Monterey Week by the British carmaker

- Formula 1 Team’s AMR21 to be on display as well

Seventy years after first entering the American market, Aston Martin will return to the prestigious Monterey Car Week in 2021 with its largest-ever presence. Moreover, the British carmaker is also flaunting their unique ‘Aston Martin Club 1913’ on American soil.

The custom-built 11,300 sq. ft. luxury clubhouse overlooking the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Links above Stillwater Cove, Aston Martin’s 2021 space claims to honour both the past and present. The highlight at the Monterey will be the North American debut of the new Aston Martin Valhalla, as well as a global reveal of the newer product including all the core sports cars, GTs and SUV models in the Gaydon-based carmaker’s line-up.

Apart from race cars from the Cognizant Formula 1 team, Aston Martin will also honour its relationship with the James Bond film franchise spanning more than 50 years. Moreover, the marque's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin – cars like the visceral V12 Speedster – will be on display for guests for the first time in America.