CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Aston Martin to celebrate its 70th anniversary in America at 2021 Pebble Beach

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,309 Views
    Aston Martin to celebrate its 70th anniversary in America at 2021 Pebble Beach

    -         Largest ever presence at the Monterey Week by the British carmaker

    -         Formula 1 Team’s AMR21 to be on display as well

    Seventy years after first entering the American market, Aston Martin will return to the prestigious Monterey Car Week in 2021 with its largest-ever presence. Moreover, the British carmaker is also flaunting their unique ‘Aston Martin Club 1913’ on American soil.

    The custom-built 11,300 sq. ft. luxury clubhouse overlooking the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Links above Stillwater Cove, Aston Martin’s 2021 space claims to honour both the past and present. The highlight at the Monterey will be the North American debut of the new Aston Martin Valhalla, as well as a global reveal of the newer product including all the core sports cars, GTs and SUV models in the Gaydon-based carmaker’s line-up.

    Apart from race cars from the Cognizant Formula 1 team, Aston Martin will also honour its relationship with the James Bond film franchise spanning more than 50 years.  Moreover, the marque's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin – cars like the visceral V12 Speedster – will be on display for guests for the first time in America.

    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound Citroën compact SUV to make global debut on 16 September
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 Vs Tata Nexon XE – Spec comparison

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117599 Views
    746 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 3.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117599 Views
    746 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin to celebrate its 70th anniversary in America at 2021 Pebble Beach