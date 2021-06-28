Next-gen BMW X1 in works alongside iX1 electric version

- Will join the iX3, iX and i4 in the electric line-up

- Previews what we could expect from next-gen X1

The BMW line-up has seen a wave of the new all-electric model recently. It was the iX3 that started the electrification push for the Bavarian carmaker closely followed by two all-new models – the iX and i4. Now, next in line is the smaller crossover which will make the BMW electric more accessible – the iX1 – or the electric X1.

To be based on the second-generation FAAR architecture (which is the modified version of the front-wheel-drive UKL platform), the iX1 will be the newest member of the next-gen X1 family. Where the next-gen X1 will adopt the newer styling elements which are seen on the updated X3 and X4, the iX1 would take its cues from the iX and iX3 – we may or may not see the vertical front grille.

Official details of the iX1's electric powertrain are still some time away, but we could place our bets on a similar setup aa that found in the iX3. This means a single-motor configuration on the rear axle supplied by a 74kWh battery pack. It should put out close to 210kW (around 270-280bhp) and 400Nm with a driving range claimed at 450+ kilometres.

Still in the early stages of development, the iX1 is expected to go official either in late 2021 or early next year. We wouldn’t be surprised if BMW decides to launch it alongside the next-gen X1 either. But that seems unlikely as the ‘i’ models in the future BMW line-up should be getting distinctive treatment, at least in the initial years.