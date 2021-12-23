Aston Martin Vantage V12 returning in 2022

The monstrous and rip-roaring Vantage V12 is all set for a comeback in 2022. British supercar marque Aston Martin recently showed off a soundtrack teaser of the upcoming Vantage V12, followed by a motion teaser of the rear end of the sportscar. The first teaser titled “Never Leave Quietly” with a short description “It’s not just a Limited Edition, It’s Final Edition” gives a broad hint at the end of the golden era of the roaring V12s. Meanwhile, the Vantage V12 is showing off its enormous rear-wing in the second motion teaser.

The new Vantage V12 is reportedly getting the 5,204cc, twin-turbocharged, twelve-cylinder powerhouse used in other Aston Martin models like the DBS Superleggera and DBS GT Zagato. Interestingly, the highly tuned-up V12 fitted in the Zagato makes a staggering 760bhp. And if the reports are to go by, the Vantage V12 could produce close to 700bhp or even more. Also, it is most likely to be married with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There has been no word about a manual gearbox.

The famed Vantage nameplate has been here for decades. However, the first-ever Vantage sports car debuted in 1977 with a tuned-up V8. Not only did the Aston flagship become the UK’s first sports car, but it was also crowned as the fastest four-seat production vehicle in the world. It could go from 0 to 60mph in just 5.2 seconds, while the top speed was rated at 170mph. In 2009, the marque presented the production-ready Vantage V12 for the first time. This model was based on the Vantage V12 concept showcased in December 2007.

The Vantage V12 will be the last hurrah for the mighty twelve-cylinder powerhouse. And the engine downsizing will continue as stringent emission norms come into effect. Aston Martin has already revealed plans to introduce the first-ever electric sports car in 2025 and make its 50 per cent lineup electric by the end of the next decade.