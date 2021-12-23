CarWale
    Volkswagen India to hike prices from January 2022

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen India to hike prices from January 2022

    - Ex-showroom prices to be hiked by two to five per cent

    - New mid-size sedan to be launched in 2022

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the prices of its models will be hiked by two to five per cent with effect from 1 January, 2022. The model-wise quantum of increase has not been revealed but will vary depending upon the model and variant. Notably, the prices of the Taigun will remain unchanged in the new year as the prices of the recently launched SUV was hiked last month by up to Rs 5,200. 

    In 2021, the German carmaker launched the T-Roc, Taigun, and the Tiguan facelift in the country and you can read more about it here. Come 2022, Volkswagen will lure the Indian car buyers with an all-new sedan that is likely to be called Virtus. To know more about the mid-size sedan, click here.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2 per cent to 5 per cent and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.”

    Volkswagen Taigun
    ₹ 10.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Aston Martin Vantage V12 returning in 2022

