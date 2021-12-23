Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted sans camouflage in Mumbai

- Export-ready left-hand drive version spotted in Mumbai

- India launch timeline is yet to be revealed

Back in January 2021, Maruti Suzuki commenced the production and export of Jimny from India to markets like Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This time around, an export-ready left-hand drive Suzuki Jimny was spotted in Mumbai. As for the Indian market, the company is yet to reveal any official timeline for its launch. It is believed that Maruti Suzuki is analysing the customers’ feedbacks to ascertain its viability for the Indian market.

Mechanically, in the international markets, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15B petrol engine that produces 101bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic option.

In March 2021, a long wheelbase version of Jimny was spied testing in India. As per the leaked specifications, the five-door version will measure 3,850 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, 1,730 mm in height, and will have a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. Moreover, the vehicle will offer a high ground clearance of 210mm. To learn more about the five-door version, click here.

If introduced in the Indian market, the Suzuki Jimny will compete against the likes of Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. The shortage of semiconductors might also impact its launch plans. More details about Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny plans for the country might be known in 2022.

Photo Source - MB