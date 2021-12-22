MG Motor India and Attero recycle the first EV battery

- Metal extracts and other commodities from the recycling process will be used in new batteries

- MG Motor undertakes initiatives on developing a sustainable and clean ecosystem

MG Motor India in partnership with Attero has successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery. The metal extracts and various other commodities from the recycling process will be used to develop new batteries. As part of plans to develop a sustainable and clean ecosystem, the company has also collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this partnership, MG will reduce approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years, which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact.”

Commenting on the developments, Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder – Attero Recycling, said “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99 per cent of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes. We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry.”