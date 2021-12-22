Jeep upcoming three-row SUV spied testing; to be launched in 2022

- Likely to get both petrol and diesel engines

- Expected to be launched sometime next year

Jeep India began working on its three-row SUV a while back. Now, ahead of its debut that is likely to happen sometime next year, the spy pictures of the prototype have surfaced on the internet. Here’s what they reveal.

Based on the spy pictures, the test mule can be seen with bigger rear doors, black alloy wheels, and an extended rear profile that is covered under the black sheets. Jeep India has internally codenamed the SUV H6 and will be manufacturing the car locally. The carmaker has also trademarked the name ‘Meridian’ in India. It remains to be seen whether the label will be used for the production-ready model. To know more about it, click here.

Besides this, this year Jeep launched the Compass facelift and the locally assembled Wrangler in India. While you can know more about the Wrangler here, you can watch our first-drive review of the Compass in the embedded video below.

The three-row SUV was recently launched in the international market as the Commander. While the SUV retains the signature Jeep elements like the seven-box front grille and squarish wheel arches, the rear has been thoroughly redesigned. The posterior gets the familiar split LED tail lamps from the high-end models in the range along with a two-tone colour scheme. To know more about the SUV, click here.

Not much is known about the powertrain options on the upcoming SUV. However, we expect it to share the same petrol and diesel engine options as the Compass. These are likely to be paired with manual as well as automatic gearboxes.