CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens – What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    339 Views
    Kia Carens – What we know so far

    Last week, Kia India, in its global premiere, took the veils off the Carens. The Carens is the next step forward for the Korean carmaker in the country and will add to the three models in its portfolio. While the launch is still a few months away, here’s what we know about the new model till now. 

    Design

    Kia Carnival Front Bumper

    In terms of design, the Carens is nowhere similar to the Seltos on which it is based. In fact, it adopts the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy that also debuts a split headlamp setup and a new front grille. Although the plastic cladding around the wheel arches adds a bit of ruggedness, the rather smaller looking 16-inch alloy wheels don’t blend well with the overall stance of the Carens. The windows on the Carens are adequately large, including the rear quarter glass that is likely to add a sense of space for the third-row occupants.

    Kia Carnival Left Rear Three Quarter

    Having said that, the posterior looks far more appealing with the boomerang-type split LED tail lamps and a connecting stripe that runs across the boot lid. The high-placed stop lamp and generous plastic sheathing on the rear bumper along with the chrome insert blend well with the profile. 

    Features 

    Kia Carnival Dashboard

    While the entire feature list is yet to be revealed by Kia, based on the information released so far it can be said that the Carens will be loaded with features to the gills. Starting with the dual-tone beige and black theme for the dashboard, door pads, and upholstery, the Carens is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital driver’s display. 

    Kia Carnival Second Row Seats

    Besides this, getting to the third-row will be an easy affair given that the second-row seats will get an electric one-touch tumble down function. Other notable highlights of the Carens include 64-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, roof-mounted aircon vents for the middle and third row, front ventilated seats, and a single-pane electric sunroof. On the safety front, the Carens will be loaded with all four disc brakes, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors amongst others. 

    Kia Carnival Instrument Cluster

    Engine

    While the complete powertrain details of the Kia Carens are awaited, Kia India has confirmed that the three-row will get the Seltos-sourced 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with the seven-speed DCT unit and the 1.5-litre diesel mill with an automatic transmission. 

    Kia Carnival Rear View

    Expected price and launch date

    When launched in India in the first quarter of 2022, the Kia Carens is likely to be priced from Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 six-seat variant in the works?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 30.46 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 30.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 28.02 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 30.37 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens – What we know so far