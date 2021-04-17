CarWale
    Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny specifications leaked

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Likely to be available in both five-door and three-door configuration 

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine 

    The long wheelbase version of the Suzuki Jimny was spied testing in India in March. This time around, the specifications for the five-door variant have been leaked on the internet. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will measure 3,850 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, 1,730 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. As seen in the document, the vehicle will weigh 1,190kgs and offer a high ground clearance at 210mm. It will ride on 15-inch wheels with 195/80 tyres.  

    As for the three-door variant, the vehicle will measure 3,550mm in length, 1,645mm in width, height of 1,730mm, and a wheelbase of 2,250mm. Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15B petrol engine that generates 101bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic option. 

    More details on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be known in the days to come.

    Source: TBHP

