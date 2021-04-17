Mini JCW facelift makes its global debut

- 2022 model gets changes inside out

- Redesigned to reduce drag

- Gets a new optional adaptive suspension

Mini has revealed the John Cooper Works (JCW) facelift, and hence, made its global debut with subtle yet comprehensive changes. The hot hatch gets cosmetic changes along with a few feature updates, and more interestingly, even an optional adaptive air suspension.

Up front, this new model gets a revised fascia with larger air vents in the bumper, even though the round LED headlamps and hexagonal grille pattern continue to be borrowed from its predecessor. The front side panels get side scuttles, while the rear bumper sports a diffuser. Most of these changes give it a more dynamic look while also helping in reducing drag and ensuring an optimum temperature control of the powertrain and the brakes.

On the inside of the 2022 Mini, there are some updated surfaces with new ambient lighting options, even though the cabin is identical to the outgoing model. There's a new touchscreen display with an updated infotainment system complete with new software and sharper graphics. Live Widgets has also been introduced for the first time.

This JCW’s 228bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. It enables it to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds, while the optional eight-speed automatic model does it a little faster in 6.1 seconds. Another update that customers can choose from, is a new adaptive suspension to maintain an optimised balance between sportiness and ride comfort. Now that nicely rounds off all the updates to the Mini JCW facelift.