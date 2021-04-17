CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mini JCW facelift makes its global debut

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    145 Views
    Mini JCW facelift makes its global debut

    - 2022 model gets changes inside out

    - Redesigned to reduce drag

    - Gets a new optional adaptive suspension

    Mini has revealed the John Cooper Works (JCW) facelift, and hence, made its global debut with subtle yet comprehensive changes. The hot hatch gets cosmetic changes along with a few feature updates, and more interestingly, even an optional adaptive air suspension.

    Up front, this new model gets a revised fascia with larger air vents in the bumper, even though the round LED headlamps and hexagonal grille pattern continue to be borrowed from its predecessor. The front side panels get side scuttles, while the rear bumper sports a diffuser. Most of these changes give it a more dynamic look while also helping in reducing drag and ensuring an optimum temperature control of the powertrain and the brakes.

    Mini Cooper Dashboard

    On the inside of the 2022 Mini, there are some updated surfaces with new ambient lighting options, even though the cabin is identical to the outgoing model. There's a new touchscreen display with an updated infotainment system complete with new software and sharper graphics. Live Widgets has also been introduced for the first time.

    This JCW’s 228bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. It enables it to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds, while the optional eight-speed automatic model does it a little faster in 6.1 seconds. Another update that customers can choose from, is a new adaptive suspension to maintain an optimised balance between sportiness and ride comfort. Now that nicely rounds off all the updates to the Mini JCW facelift.

    Mini Cooper Image
    Mini Cooper
    ₹ 34.77 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mini
    • Mini cooper
    • Cooper
    • Cooper JCW
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny specifications leaked
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 1.6 per cent on select models

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    Mini Cooper

    Mini Cooper

    ₹ 34.77 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mini-Cars

    Mini Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 44.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 45.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 39.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 42.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 39.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mini JCW facelift makes its global debut