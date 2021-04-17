Honda announces recall of 77,954 cars over faulty fuel pump

- Recall campaign for possible defective impellers in fuel pumps

- Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V, CR-V, and fourth gen City affected

Honda Cars India has voluntarily recalled a total of 77,954 units of select models manufactured from January 2019 to September 2020. These models include the Amaze, fourth-generation City, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, CR-V, and Civic.

The Japanese carmaker states that the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in the engine stopping or not starting. The faulty fuel pumps shall be inspected and replaced by Honda without any cost to the vehicle owners. The recall will be conducted in a phased manner starting from 17 April, 2021 where customers will be contacted individually.

The affected vehicles include 36,086 units of the Amaze compact sedan, 20,248-units of the fourth-gen City, 7,871-units of the WR-V, and 6,235-units of the Jazz hatchback. The list also comprises the now discontinued models like Civic (5,170-units), BR-V (1,737-units), and CR-V (607-units).

Customers can also visit the company’s website and check if their vehicle needs inspection by entering the 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).