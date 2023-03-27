CarWale
    Honda to discontinue Jazz, WR-V, and fourth-gen City from April

    Haji Chakralwale

    3,371 Views
    Honda to discontinue Jazz, WR-V, and fourth-gen City from April

    - Only fifth-gen City and Amaze to be on sale

    - Honda mid-size SUV to arrive soon

    Honda India is set to discontinue the production of some of its models, including the Jazz, WR-V, and the fourth-gen City from April this year. The Japanese carmaker is making this move prior to the BS6 Phase 2 and the new RDE norms transition that is said to come into effect next month.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    From April, Honda’s portfolio will only have the fifth-gen City and Amaze for the Indian market. These sedans will be BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compliant. Additionally, the prices of the Honda Amaze will be hiked after the BS6-2 update next month.

    Moreover, models like Jazz and WR-V have hardly contributed to the automaker’s sales for over a year. Although the fourth-generation City has been performing well in terms of sales since its arrival in 2014, it is still being sold alongside the fifth-gen City which was launched in 2020. However, it’s now time for it to say goodbye since the fifth-generation City has undergone two updates during its lifespan.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Additionally, to sustain itself in the Indian automobile sector, Honda plans to launch a new mid-size SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and the like. In line with it, the carmaker was spotted testing its Creta-rival SUV, after the official release of a teaser image in January.

