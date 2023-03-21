Honda mid-size SUV spied testing again in India

- The SUV is expected to arrive later this year

- Expected to share powertrain with the fifth-gen Honda City

Honda India teased its upcoming mid-size SUV during the Auto Expo. Later, the first sighting was made when the SUV was wrapped up in heavy camouflage. Since then, the Japanese carmaker is testing the SUV extensively ahead of its launch later this year.

The most recent spy shots are of the same test mule doing rounds on the Indian roads. A closer look reveals the SUV will come equipped with door-mounted ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper, designed alloy wheels, an integrated rear spoiler, a high-mounted stop lamp and more.

Although there are no details regarding the interior and features offered in the SUV, we expect it to have a feature list similar to that of the fifth-gen Honda City launched recently. Similarly, the Honda mid-size SUV is expected to also share its powertrain with the popular sedan from the carmaker.

Upon arrival, the Honda mid-size SUV will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and others in the segment.

