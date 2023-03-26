Toyota to offer 70 per cent assured buyback scheme on Hilux

- Customers can opt for an EMI plan starting from Rs. 32,886

- Assured 70 per cent buyback after three years of purchase

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced an assured buyback offer on its off-roader pick-up, Hilux. With this scheme, customers planning to purchase the Hilux can now opt for a 70 per cent assured buyback after three years from the date of purchase of the SUV.

Moreover, customers can also opt for an EMI plan starting from just Rs. 32,886. All these services are available exclusively through Toyota’s financial services. In line with the brand’s customer-first philosophy, this scheme is designed for customers who desire to purchase the Toyota Hilux at a low cost of ownership.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “With the recent announcement of a restart of Hilux bookings opening, we are once again overwhelmed with the good customer response. Owning the globally acclaimed Hilux has now become easy and more exciting with the best finance options of low EMI or 70 per cent assured buyback after three years from the date of purchase of Hilux. We strongly believe that this scheme will cater to our discerning customer preferences to own and experience the legendary Toyota Hilux with enhanced convenience, thereby giving them a complete peace of mind. For many of our loyal customers, this new offering will be a step up in their journey with Toyota and get to enjoy the Quality, Durability, and Reliability which is associated with Toyota products.”