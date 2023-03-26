CarWale
    Honda Amaze to get expensive from 1 April

    Jay Shah

    Honda Amaze to get expensive from 1 April

    - Prices of Honda Amaze to be increased by up to Rs. 12,000

    - To get BS6 2-compliant petrol engine 

    Honda Cars India is all set to hike the prices of Amaze compact sedan from 1 April, 2023. The Honda Amaze will benefit from BS6 2 engine and will attract a hike of Rs. 12,000, depending on the variant. 

    Honda Amaze BS6 2 engine

    Honda Amaze Engine Shot

    The 1.2-litre petrol engine offered with the Amaze will be updated to meet the BS6 Phase 2 or RDE norms. The motor has an output of 89bhp and 110Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. 

    Notably, Honda discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze earlier this year in January. 

    Honda Jazz, WR-V, and fourth generation City to be discontinued

    Honda Amaze Left Front Three Quarter

    In the transition from BS6 to BS6 Phase 2 transition, Honda is likely to discontinue Jazz, WR-V, and fourth generation Honda City from its portfolio. Thus, the automaker will have only two sedans in its lineup - City and Amaze.

    New Honda SUV

    Honda is also developing a new mid-size SUV specifically for the Indian market. Spotted testing on numerous occasions, the SUV will make its official debut in the coming months. It’s main rivals will include Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
