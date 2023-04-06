Honda Cars India sells 6,692 units in March 2023

- HCIL registers annual sales growth of seven per cent

- Export volumes grew by 17 per cent in FY22-23

Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 6,692 units and exports of 3,189 units in March 2023. Last year, the carmaker sold 6,589 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 2,243 units.

In FY22-23, Honda registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units, thus recording a growth of seven per cent over the last financial year. The company sold a total of 85,609 units in FY21-22. Additionally, the brand exported 22,722 units in FY22-23 compared to 19,401 units in FY 21-22, thereby registering a growth of over 17 per cent.

Honda is currently working on a mid-size SUV for the Indian market, unofficial bookings of which are currently underway. Once launched, the model will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Tata Harrier.

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We are pleased to report that our sales for the FY2022-23 have met our expectations. Honda Cars India has achieved a domestic sales growth of seven per cent, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models specifically the Amaze and City. The Amaze’s sales have grown by 33 per cent in the last fiscal year, becoming one of the most preferred family sedans in India. The Honda City continues its legacy of success by being the largest-selling mid-size sedan in the country last year. Our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealers, and suppliers for their strong support to the Honda brand in India. Our export performance also has been very good in FY22-23 with a growth of 17 per cent. Despite the persistent challenges posed by the global chip shortage and its impact on production volumes, the Indian automobile industry has had one of its strongest years in terms of sales. We believe that India holds significant potential and anticipate even greater demand in the years ahead.'