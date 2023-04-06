CarWale
    AD

    Honda Cars India sells 6,692 units in March 2023

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,228 Views
    Honda Cars India sells 6,692 units in March 2023

    - HCIL registers annual sales growth of seven per cent

    - Export volumes grew by 17 per cent in FY22-23

    Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 6,692 units and exports of 3,189 units in March 2023. Last year, the carmaker sold 6,589 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 2,243 units.

    In FY22-23, Honda registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units, thus recording a growth of seven per cent over the last financial year. The company sold a total of 85,609 units in FY21-22. Additionally, the brand exported 22,722 units in FY22-23 compared to 19,401 units in FY 21-22, thereby registering a growth of over 17 per cent.

    Honda is currently working on a mid-size SUV for the Indian market, unofficial bookings of which are currently underway. Once launched, the model will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Tata Harrier.

    Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “We are pleased to report that our sales for the FY2022-23 have met our expectations. Honda Cars India has achieved a domestic sales growth of seven per cent, driven by the strong and positive sales momentum of our models specifically the Amaze and City. The Amaze’s sales have grown by 33 per cent in the last fiscal year, becoming one of the most preferred family sedans in India. The Honda City continues its legacy of success by being the largest-selling mid-size sedan in the country last year. Our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealers, and suppliers for their strong support to the Honda brand in India. Our export performance also has been very good in FY22-23 with a growth of 17 per cent. Despite the persistent challenges posed by the global chip shortage and its impact on production volumes, the Indian automobile industry has had one of its strongest years in terms of sales. We believe that India holds significant potential and anticipate even greater demand in the years ahead.' 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Kia Seltos facelift spied; to get sequential turn indicators
     Next 
    Skoda Kodiaq now dearer by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4794 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4253 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor

    ₹ 6.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 7.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 8.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 8.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 7.78 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 7.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4794 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4253 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India sells 6,692 units in March 2023