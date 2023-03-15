2023 Honda City facelift driven — Now in Pictures

Honda Car India recently launched the City facelift with several exterior and interior updates. The prices for this 2023 model range from Rs. 11.49 lakh to Rs. 20.39 lakh for the top-spec City e:HEV. We recently drove the top-of-the-line petrol automatic version, and here are our first impressions. For now, let's show you some images from the first drive.

As seen in the images here, Honda has introduced a nice colour option called Obsidian Blue Pearl. This is an addition to the exterior shade options in the current standard colour palette.

Some of the minor exterior revisions include a new front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler, and different 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Here, as you can see, this petrol AT version of the 2023 City gets a two-tone beige and black interior. On the other hand, the City Hybrid gets a two-tone ivory and black interior theme.

The sedan is now equipped with an updated infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an improved rear-view camera, rain-sensing wipers, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a wireless charger.

Even the variants have been rejigged with a new entry-level trim called SV. The other three variants, V, VX, and ZX have been retained, with the City Hybrid now being offered additionally in a new entry-level ‘V’ trim.

Most interestingly and importantly, the City boasts an ADAS suite even on the non-hybrid variants. The adaptive cruise control feature gets a new low-speed follow function adding to its versatility.

Then, there's the lead car departure notification system, lane keep assist, auto high-beam, collision mitigation braking system, and road departure mitigation system.

The carmaker has made the sedan's 1.5-litre petrol engine RDE-compliant. It produces 118bhp and 145Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT, as in this case.

While the petrol City is said to deliver a fuel economy of 17.8kmpl to 18.4kmpl, the Hybrid version boasts a fuel efficiency of 27.13kmpl.