2023 Honda City ZX vs VX variants compared

Honda Cars India recently launched the 2023 Honda City at a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX of which the SV variant is the base model recently introduced by the manufacturer. But, if have a slightly higher budget between Rs. 13.50-15 lakh and want a promising sedan, you can choose between the VX and ZX variants of the City. The ZX is the top variant and is priced Rs. 1.20 lakh more than the VX variant. And, if you are confused between the two, here is a detailed list of the features which might help you make an informed choice.
Honda City VX variant features:
Honda sensing ADAS features
Automatic headlamps
15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Paddle shifters (for CVT)
4.2-inch coloured MID
Six airbags
Electric sunroof
Wireless charging pad
Rear reading lamps
Blind-spot camera
Honda City ZX variant features over the VX variant’s features:
Rain-sensing wipers
LED headlamps with nine LED array
LED fog lamps
Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Eight-speaker stereo system
Leatherette upholstery
Seven-inch TFT display
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
One-touch up and down for all windows
Automatic folding mirrors
Rear sunshade
Ambient light on the front door handles, front footwell, and front door pocket
The VX variant starts from Rs. 13.49 lakh while the ZX variant starts from Rs. 14.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a car with all the top-notch features, the ZX variant will do the work but if you are looking for a car with all the necessary features in a lower price, the VX variant will tick your boxes.