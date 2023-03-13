CarWale
    2023 Honda City ZX vs VX variants compared

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Honda City ZX vs VX variants compared

    Honda Cars India recently launched the 2023 Honda City at a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX of which the SV variant is the base model recently introduced by the manufacturer. But, if have a slightly higher budget between Rs. 13.50-15 lakh and want a promising sedan, you can choose between the VX and ZX variants of the City. The ZX is the top variant and is priced Rs. 1.20 lakh more than the VX variant. And, if you are confused between the two, here is a detailed list of the features which might help you make an informed choice. 

    Honda City Right Rear Three Quarter

    Honda City VX variant features:

    Honda sensing ADAS features

    Automatic headlamps

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Paddle shifters (for CVT)

    4.2-inch coloured MID

    Six airbags

    Electric sunroof

    Wireless charging pad

    Rear reading lamps

    Blind-spot camera

    Honda City Dashboard

    Honda City ZX variant features over the VX variant’s features:

    Rain-sensing wipers

    LED headlamps with nine LED array

    LED fog lamps

    Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers 

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Eight-speaker stereo system

    Leatherette upholstery

    Seven-inch TFT display

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    One-touch up and down for all windows

    Automatic folding mirrors

    Rear sunshade

    Ambient light on the front door handles, front footwell, and front door pocket

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    The VX variant starts from Rs. 13.49 lakh while the ZX variant starts from Rs. 14.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a car with all the top-notch features, the ZX variant will do the work but if you are looking for a car with all the necessary features in a lower price, the VX variant will tick your boxes. 

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
