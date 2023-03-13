2023 Honda City ZX vs VX variants compared

Honda Cars India recently launched the 2023 Honda City at a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants namely, SV, V, VX, and ZX of which the SV variant is the base model recently introduced by the manufacturer. But, if have a slightly higher budget between Rs. 13.50-15 lakh and want a promising sedan, you can choose between the VX and ZX variants of the City. The ZX is the top variant and is priced Rs. 1.20 lakh more than the VX variant. And, if you are confused between the two, here is a detailed list of the features which might help you make an informed choice.

Honda City VX variant features:

Honda sensing ADAS features

Automatic headlamps

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Paddle shifters (for CVT)

4.2-inch coloured MID

Six airbags

Electric sunroof

Wireless charging pad

Rear reading lamps

Blind-spot camera

Honda City ZX variant features over the VX variant’s features:

Rain-sensing wipers

LED headlamps with nine LED array

LED fog lamps

Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Eight-speaker stereo system

Leatherette upholstery

Seven-inch TFT display

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

One-touch up and down for all windows

Automatic folding mirrors

Rear sunshade

Ambient light on the front door handles, front footwell, and front door pocket

The VX variant starts from Rs. 13.49 lakh while the ZX variant starts from Rs. 14.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you are looking for a car with all the top-notch features, the ZX variant will do the work but if you are looking for a car with all the necessary features in a lower price, the VX variant will tick your boxes.