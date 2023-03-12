CarWale
    2023 Honda City: Variants explained

    Jay Shah

    2023 Honda City: Variants explained

    The fifth-generation Honda City received its latest update this month. With this, the sedan gets a set of new features, mildly revised looks, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine. Now, if you are planning on buying the new City and are confused about which variant fits your need, here is a detailed list of variant-wise features to help you make the right decision. 

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda City SV MT variant (Rs 11.49 lakh)

    • Daytime running lights
    • Projector headlamps
    • LED tail lamps
    • Chrome upper grille
    • 15-inch steel wheel
    • Shark fin antenna
    • LED turn indicators on ORVMs
    • Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
    • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Automotive Exchange Pvt Ltd
    • Two USB ports
    • Four speakers
    • Steering-mounted controls
    • Push start/stop button
    • Auto up/down driver-side window
    • Electric tailgate release
    • Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
    • Automatic climate control
    • Rear aircon vents
    • Air purifier
    • Telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering wheel
    • Height-adjustable driver seat
    • Front centre armrest with storage
    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
    • Rearview camera
    • Rear parking sensors
    • Hill start assist
    • Tyre pressure monitor
    • Four airbags

    What does the Honda City V variant get over the SV variant? (Rs. 12.37 lakh to Rs. 13.62 lakh)

    • Honda Sensing ADAS features
    • Automatic headlamps
    • Front fog lamps
    • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
    • Honda Connect telematics
    • Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    • Inside door handles with chrome finish
    • Paddle shifters (CVT only)
    • 4.2-inch coloured MID

    Additions to the Honda City VX variant over the V variant’s features (Rs. 13.49 lakh to Rs. 14.74 lakh)

    • Six airbags
    • Blind-spot camera
    • Electric sunroof
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Rear reading lamps

    Honda City ZX variant features (Rs. 14.72 lakh to Rs. 15.97 lakh)

    The following features are in addition to the features available with the City VX variant:

    • Frameless auto-dimming IRVM
    • Rain-sensing wipers
    • LED headlamps with nine LED array
    • LED front fog lamps
    • Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers
    • 16-inch dual-tone alloys
    • Eight-speaker stereo system
    • Leatherette upholstery
    • Seven-inch TFT display
    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
    • One-touch up/down for all windows
    • Automatic folding mirrors
    • Rear sunshade
    • Ambient light on front door handles, front footwell, and front door pockets

    It is to be noted that the Honda City hybrid (eHEV) is available in V and ZX variants. Priced at Rs. 18.89 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh, respectively, the V variant misses out on ADAS while sharing a majority of its features with the ZX variant. 

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
