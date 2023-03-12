2023 Honda City: Variants explained

The fifth-generation Honda City received its latest update this month. With this, the sedan gets a set of new features, mildly revised looks, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine. Now, if you are planning on buying the new City and are confused about which variant fits your need, here is a detailed list of variant-wise features to help you make the right decision.

Honda City SV MT variant (Rs 11.49 lakh) Daytime running lights

Projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

Chrome upper grille

15-inch steel wheel

Shark fin antenna

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Automotive Exchange Pvt Ltd

Two USB ports

Four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Push start/stop button

Auto up/down driver-side window

Electric tailgate release

Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Rear aircon vents

Air purifier

Telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering wheel

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rearview camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitor

Four airbags

What does the Honda City V variant get over the SV variant? (Rs. 12.37 lakh to Rs. 13.62 lakh) Honda Sensing ADAS features

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Honda Connect telematics

Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Inside door handles with chrome finish

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

4.2-inch coloured MID

Additions to the Honda City VX variant over the V variant’s features (Rs. 13.49 lakh to Rs. 14.74 lakh) Six airbags

Blind-spot camera

Electric sunroof

Wireless charging pad

Rear reading lamps

Honda City ZX variant features (Rs. 14.72 lakh to Rs. 15.97 lakh) The following features are in addition to the features available with the City VX variant: Frameless auto-dimming IRVM

Rain-sensing wipers

LED headlamps with nine LED array

LED front fog lamps

Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers

16-inch dual-tone alloys

Eight-speaker stereo system

Leatherette upholstery

Seven-inch TFT display

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

One-touch up/down for all windows

Automatic folding mirrors

Rear sunshade

Ambient light on front door handles, front footwell, and front door pockets

It is to be noted that the Honda City hybrid (eHEV) is available in V and ZX variants. Priced at Rs. 18.89 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh, respectively, the V variant misses out on ADAS while sharing a majority of its features with the ZX variant.