2023 Honda City: Variants explained

The fifth-generation Honda City received its latest update this month. With this, the sedan gets a set of new features, mildly revised looks, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine. Now, if you are planning on buying the new City and are confused about which variant fits your need, here is a detailed list of variant-wise features to help you make the right decision.
Honda City SV MT variant (Rs 11.49 lakh)
Daytime running lights
Projector headlamps
LED tail lamps
Chrome upper grille
15-inch steel wheel
Shark fin antenna
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit
Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Automotive Exchange Pvt Ltd
Two USB ports
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Push start/stop button
Auto up/down driver-side window
Electric tailgate release
Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Automatic climate control
Rear aircon vents
Air purifier
Telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering wheel
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front centre armrest with storage
Rear centre armrest with cupholders
Rearview camera
Rear parking sensors
Hill start assist
Tyre pressure monitor
Four airbags
What does the Honda City V variant get over the SV variant? (Rs. 12.37 lakh to Rs. 13.62 lakh)
Honda Sensing ADAS features
Automatic headlamps
Front fog lamps
15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Honda Connect telematics
Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Inside door handles with chrome finish
Paddle shifters (CVT only)
4.2-inch coloured MID
Additions to the Honda City VX variant over the V variant’s features (Rs. 13.49 lakh to Rs. 14.74 lakh)
Six airbags
Blind-spot camera
Electric sunroof
Wireless charging pad
Rear reading lamps
Honda City ZX variant features (Rs. 14.72 lakh to Rs. 15.97 lakh)
The following features are in addition to the features available with the City VX variant:
Frameless auto-dimming IRVM
Rain-sensing wipers
LED headlamps with nine LED array
LED front fog lamps
Carbon-wrapped finish on front and rear bumpers
16-inch dual-tone alloys
Eight-speaker stereo system
Leatherette upholstery
Seven-inch TFT display
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
One-touch up/down for all windows
Automatic folding mirrors
Rear sunshade
Ambient light on front door handles, front footwell, and front door pockets
It is to be noted that the Honda City hybrid (eHEV) is available in V and ZX variants. Priced at Rs. 18.89 lakh and Rs. 20.39 lakh, respectively, the V variant misses out on ADAS while sharing a majority of its features with the ZX variant.