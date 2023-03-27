CarWale
    2023 Maruti Wagon R specifications leaked; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Maruti Wagon R specifications leaked; launch likely soon

    - MY23 Wagon R prices in India likely to be announced soon

    - Will get an idle start-stop system as standard across the range

    With the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms set to come into effect from 1 April, automobile manufacturers are busy updating all their products to comply with these latest emission norms. New details leaked on the web have now revealed the specifications and variant details of the MY23 Wagon R.

    According to the leaked document, the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available with the same 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The former develops 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre motor produces 88bhp and 113Nm of torque. Also up for offer will be a CNG version generating 52bhp and 82Nm of torque. These engines are mated with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Rear Three Quarter

    The updated Wagon R will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants, while the CNG version will be limited to the LXi and VXi variants with the 1.0-litre powertrain. An Idle Start Stop (ISS) system will be a standard feature across the variant lineup.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 5.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 6.51 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 6.14 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 6.11 Lakh

