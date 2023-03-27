MG Gloster to get new BS6 Phase 2 update soon

- Now only available in 4x4 version

- To be launched in the upcoming weeks

With most carmakers already rolling out the updated BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines of their models, MG India was among the few left behind. But not anymore, the Chinese-owned British brand, MG, is gearing up to make its flagship model, the Gloster, compliant with RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The updated MG Gloster will be offered in two variants including Sharp and Savvy, across six and seven-seat configurations. Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 213bhp and 480Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four-wheels. Now, the manufacturer has discontinued the 4x2 version, and will be available in only the 4x4 version.

In terms of features, the Gloster comes loaded with a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage function, wireless charging, and ADAS safety features.