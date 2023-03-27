2023 Hyundai Verna deliveries begin in India

- Powered by two petrol-only powertrains

- Level 2 ADAS on offer

Hyundai launched the 2023 Verna at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market last week. The mid-size sedan is offered in four variants and two petrol-only powertrain options. And now, the deliveries of this feature-loaded sedan have commenced across the country.

Apart from the new and appealing exterior design, the new-gen Verna also offers some segment-first features, like front parking sensor, switchable type controls for AC and infotainment, heated and ventilated front seats, and rear-row passenger seatbelt indicator on the dashboard. Other features include a Level 2 ADAS suite, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more.

In terms of powertrain, the updated Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, while the latter, more powerful turbo engine, churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. For the transmission, the new Verna offers the option of a six-speed manual, an iVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The new-gen Verna competes against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Kushaq, Honda City, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment.

