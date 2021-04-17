Mercedes-Benz EQB to be showcased at Auto Shanghai tomorrow

- Based on the new GLB-Class

- Second electric SUV in the line-up

Without wasting any time after giving us the flagship EQS electric sedan, Mercedes-Benz has announced the premiere of the EQB. It appears to be the final production-ready model rather than a concept in the teaser image. The EQB will be the fifth model in the growing EQ electric vehicle line-up from the Three-Pointed Star.

Details are pretty scarce at the moment since the EQB announcement, although estimated, came within few days after the EQS reveal. We expect the EQB to share its powertrain with both the EQA and the EQC and just like the conventionally powered model it will be offered in both five- and seven-seat configuration.

So the 66.5kWh battery pack is expected to be offered at the time of reveal with a claimed range of 450+kilometres. It will be good for 180bhp (around 140kW) while a dual-motor could offer close to 250bhp too. A more powerful or range-topping variant could take its battery and motor pack from the bigger EQC.

Mercedes-Benz says the EQB will first go on sale in the Chinese market following the debut at the Auto Shanghai motor show. Indian-debut might happen as well since the EQB will be a more practical and slightly affordable option after the EQC.