    Aston Martin Valhalla revealed in production-spec

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         950 horsepower hybrid powertrain

    -         Eyes a sub-6:30 Nurburgring lap time target

    Aston Martin went around showcasing the Valhalla prototype for a couple of years before giving us this – the production-spec mid-engined plug-in hybrid supercar that looks significantly different from the prototype. Benefitting from the Formula 1 outing, the Valhalla is the ultimate machine conjured by the Gaydon-based carmaker.

    Power comes from a hybrid setup that uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 punching out close to 750 horsepower revving to 7200rpm.  It’s then paired to a 150kW/400V battery pack feeding two electric motors – one on each axle contributing 204 horsepower, bringing the combined power output to 950 horsepower and an earth-shattering 1000Nm of twisting force. The mid-engined V8 sends power only to the rear axle through an eight-speed DCT.

    Aston Martin claims that the Valhalla can do 130kmph in pure EV mode while the real top speed with all guns blazing is clocked at 330kmph. It can also sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere 2.5 seconds and is looking to smash the Nurburgring lap time under 6:30 seconds. Surprisingly, the Valhalla tips the scale at just 1550kg.

    Under the skin, the Valhalla has a carbon fibre tub paired with F1-style push-rod suspension up front and multi-link at the rear with variable spring rate and adaptive dampers. It sits on a 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels shod with Michelin tyres specially developed for Valhalla. Of course, there’s the trick aerodynamics laden on the mid-engine Aston Martin scrounged from the F1 car.

    As mentioned earlier, the production-spec Valhalla looks entirely different from the extravagant 2019 Concept. It replaces the spaceship-like shape with a conventional low-slung hypercar stance. A classic Aston grille stretches out beneath the nose while there are active vents and intakes all around like on the roof and under the fender for 600kg of downforce in full tilt. The back looks futuristic with LED studs for taillamps and a massive race-car-like wing and diffuser. Even the cabin is as luxurious as you’d expect from a British sports car.

    Pricing and delivery details for the Aston Martin Valhalla are yet to be divulged.

