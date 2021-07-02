Maruti Suzuki extends free service and warranty period up to 31 July, 2021

- Maruti has extended the validity of the standard warranty, extended warranty, and free service by a month

- The extension is valid for vehicles whose services and warranties expired between 15 March and 30 June, 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the extension of free service, standard warranty, and extended warranty for all its vehicles. This extension will only be applicable to vehicles whose free service and warranty period expired between 15 March and 30 June, 2021. The extension will be valid up to 31 July, 2021.

Back in May, Maruti had extended the validity of free service, extended warranty, and standard warranty up to 30 June, 2021, Last month, the company hiked the prices across the model range, details of which are available here.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till 31 July, 2021. This is being done to offer convenience to our customers, as they are facing restricted movement in current pandemic times. Now, customers can avail of these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases. Our workshops are following all safety SOPs as mandated by the Government. In addition, for those who cannot visit the workshops, we have a complimentary vehicle pick and drop facility as well. We urge customers to avail these services for the better upkeep of their vehicles.”