    Maruti Suzuki records total sale of 1,47,368 units in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki records total sale of 1,47,368 units in June 2021

    - 2,97,118 units retailed in domestic market in Q1 of FY2021-22

    - Export of vehicles grey by 296 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,47,368 units in June 2021. This comprises 1,26,196-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 17,020 units to international markets. The sale to other OEMs stood at 4,152 units in the last month. With this, the company registered cumulative sales of 3,53,614 units in the first quarter of FY2021-22. 

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RCelerioSwiftIgnisBaleno, and Dzire recorded 86,288-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 37,390 units which is a 175 per cent rise when compared to the sales in the same period last year. The sales of the mid-size sedan Ciaz stood at 602 units against 553 units in June 2020. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,24,280 units. Overall, the sales witnessed gradual progress with the lockdown being relaxed in several parts of the country. 

    Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,916 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also observed a positive surge from a mere 839 units last year to 4,152 units in June 2021. Recently, the automaker also announced a price hike across all the models that will be applicable from the coming quarter. This will be the third price escalation in 2021 and you can read more about it here.

