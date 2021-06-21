Maruti Suzuki announces third price hike; to be effective from next quarter

- Increase to vary depending upon the model

- Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has once again announced a price hike across all the models from the next quarter of this year. The carmaker stated that over the past year the manufacturing cost of the vehicles has been drastically impacted owing to an increase in various costs inputs. The exact quantum of increase is yet to be revealed and will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

This is the third price escalation by the brand in 2021 with the first being in January followed by the second one recently in the month of April. The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. Presently, the car manufacturer has 14 cars in its lineup ranging from the budget Alto hatchback (Rs3 lakh, ex-showroom) to the flagship MPV – the XL6 (Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has also announced discount offers recently on different models for the month of June; details of which can be read here.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is also working on the new-generation Celerio that is expected to break covers in the coming month. To know more about it, click here.