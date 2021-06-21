Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic deliveries commence

- The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic was launched in India last week

- The model is priced at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz India has begun deliveries of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in the country. A new set of images shared by a dealership reveal a single unit of the model that was recently delivered to its owner.

Launched earlier this month with a price tag of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom), approximately 50 units of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic were allocated for India this year, all of which have been accounted for. The company will commence deliveries of the second batch next year, details of which are available here.

Feature highlights of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic include a chrome grille with vertical slats, 22-inch alloy wheels, a Maybach logo on the D-pillar, Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable rear seats with massage, climate control, reclining and memory functions, wireless charging, an MBUX tablet in the second row, ambient lighting, a refrigerator, and folding tables.

Propelling the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that is capable of producing 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. The additional electric motor produces 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds.