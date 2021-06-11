CarWale
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic sold out; second batch to arrive in 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The first batch of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic was limited to approximately 50 units

    - Deliveries for the second batch of the model will begin in Q1 2022

    Mercedes-Benz India has revealed that the company has sold out the first batch of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic prior to the model’s launch earlier this week. The company revealed that about 50 units were allocated for the local market.

    Additionally, Mercedes-Benz said that the second batch of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic will be customised and delivered to its customers in Q1 2022. The Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is the second offering under the Maybach range after the S-Class Maybach, and is also the first-ever Maybach SUV to be sold in India. 

    On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic can be differentiated from the regular GLS model with features such as the LED headlamps, a chrome grille with vertical slats and the Maybach logo, 22-inch alloy wheels, a chrome-finished B-pillar, a Maybach logo on the D-pillar, and LED tail lights.

    The interiors of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic receive Black Nappa leather upholstery, wood trims across the cabin, MBUX connectivity, MBUX rear tablet, ambient lighting, wireless charging, rear seats with climate control, massage, memory, and reclining function, folding tables, and a refrigerator.

    Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 550bhp between 6,000-6,500rpm and 730Nm of torque between 2,500-4,500rpm. Also on offer is an electric motor, which produces an additional output of 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

    ₹ 2.43 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.76 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.04 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.80 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.76 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.90 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.81 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.92 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.69 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.73 Crore

