Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic sold out; second batch to arrive in 2022

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed that the company has sold out the first batch of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic prior to the model’s launch earlier this week. The company revealed that about 50 units were allocated for the local market.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz said that the second batch of the Maybach GLS 600 4Matic will be customised and delivered to its customers in Q1 2022. The Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is the second offering under the Maybach range after the S-Class Maybach, and is also the first-ever Maybach SUV to be sold in India.

On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic can be differentiated from the regular GLS model with features such as the LED headlamps, a chrome grille with vertical slats and the Maybach logo, 22-inch alloy wheels, a chrome-finished B-pillar, a Maybach logo on the D-pillar, and LED tail lights.

The interiors of the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic receive Black Nappa leather upholstery, wood trims across the cabin, MBUX connectivity, MBUX rear tablet, ambient lighting, wireless charging, rear seats with climate control, massage, memory, and reclining function, folding tables, and a refrigerator.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 550bhp between 6,000-6,500rpm and 730Nm of torque between 2,500-4,500rpm. Also on offer is an electric motor, which produces an additional output of 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds.