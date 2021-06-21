New-gen Hyundai Creta introduced in Russia

- Second-gen Hyundai Creta unveiled for the Russian market

- The model is offered with two petrol engines and AWD

Hyundai unveiled the second generation Creta for the Russian market earlier this week. The model replaces the first-gen Creta that was also sold in India until 2020. Compared to the current-gen Creta that is sold in India, the Russia-spec model features notable changes to the exterior design.

As seen in the images, the new-gen Hyundai Creta for Russia, compared to the India-spec model, gets a new grille, tweaked front bumper, and a refreshed air dam at the front. Towards the rear, the Russia-spec second-gen Creta receives a revised boot lid that misses out on the black insert and a stop lamp from the India-spec model.

The interiors of the Russia-spec second-gen Hyundai Creta are largely identical to the India-spec model, with a four-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone interiors, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, the model is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is an AWD system. Hyundai is also working on the India-bound Creta facelift, details of which are available here.