CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Hyundai Creta introduced in Russia

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,460 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Creta introduced in Russia

    - Second-gen Hyundai Creta unveiled for the Russian market

    - The model is offered with two petrol engines and AWD

    Hyundai unveiled the second generation Creta for the Russian market earlier this week. The model replaces the first-gen Creta that was also sold in India until 2020. Compared to the current-gen Creta that is sold in India, the Russia-spec model features notable changes to the exterior design.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the new-gen Hyundai Creta for Russia, compared to the India-spec model, gets a new grille, tweaked front bumper, and a refreshed air dam at the front. Towards the rear, the Russia-spec second-gen Creta receives a revised boot lid that misses out on the black insert and a stop lamp from the India-spec model.

    Dashboard

    The interiors of the Russia-spec second-gen Hyundai Creta are largely identical to the India-spec model, with a four-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone interiors, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, the model is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer is an AWD system. Hyundai is also working on the India-bound Creta facelift, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic deliveries commence
     Next 
    Jaguar F-PACE SVR bookings open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 24th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.08 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.28 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.92 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Hyundai Creta introduced in Russia