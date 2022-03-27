CarWale
    All-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    All-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – All you need to know

    Mercedes-Benz recently introduced the new Maybach S-Class in India. The next-generation of the über-lavish saloon is a step change in the definition of luxury. It offers the Maybach S-Class in a choice of two trims: S580 and S680; the S580 is assembled at its plant in Pune, Maharashtra, whereas the S680 comes as a completely built unit. Now, let us dive deeper to learn more about the crowning glory of Mercedes-Maybach.

    Front View

    The firm had showcased the new-generation Maybach S-Class in late 2020, offering an ocean of advanced features and more space to rear occupants. This Maybach S-Class is a new pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz and encompasses the definition of an ultra-luxury saloon.

    Left Side View

    Although the Maybach S-Class draws inspiration from the seventh-generation S-Class, Mercedes-Benz has taken the Maybach version of the S-Class to the next level. It has a 180mm longer wheelbase than the long-wheelbase S-Class. More precisely, the Maybach S-Class measures 5,469mm in length with a 3,396mm wheelbase, resulting in additional space for rear-seat passengers.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    When it comes to the exterior design, the new-generation S-Class Maybach closely resembles the standard S-Class; the longer wheelbase and flashy chrome trim makes the Maybach stand out in the crowd. Furthermore, Mercedes has embellished the ultra-luxurious saloon with chrome appearing on Maybach signature radiator grille, window trim, alloy wheels, and bumpers. Furthermore, the Maybach signature dual-tone paint adds a sense of individuality to the saloon.

    Rear View

    Be it the standard S-Class or its Maybach version, the interior and rear-seating are all-important for them. Therefore, the Maybach S-Class gets a pair of electronically controlled executive seats in the rear. This package allows the seats to recline at up to 43.5-degree, while the leg rest is adjustable for up to 50-degree. Also, the rear seats come with a chauffeur package, PRE-SAFE safety system, memory package and calf massage function.

    Rear Seats

    The cabin of the Maybach wears premium Nappa leather upholstery available in a choice of all-black, sienna brown with black, and macchiato beige with bronze brown pearl options. Additionally, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 14.8-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen with a fingerprint reader for biometric security, and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

    Dashboard

    It also comes with all the bells and whistles such as 18 airbags, PRE-SAFE impulse, a driving assistance package, a 360-degree camera setup, active ambient lighting, airmatic suspension, active ambient and rear lighting, flush door handles, power-adjustable front seats and more.

    Rear Logo

    Lastly, the S580 gets a 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill generating 496bhp and 700Nm, while the S680 is powered by a 5,980cc, V12 petrol motor making a staggering 603bhp and 900Nm. Both the engines are married to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
