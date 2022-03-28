CarWale
    New Renault Kwid electric test mule spotted in Brazil

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Likely to be introduced in South America soon

    - No immediate plans for India debut 

    The Renault Kwid E-Tech electric has been spotted testing in Brazil for the first time. This model is already on sale in China, where it is known as the City K-ZE.  Prima facie the test mule appears to share most of the styling elements with the City K-ZE. The technical details are known for now and will be known at a later date. Based on media reports, the upcoming Kwid electric might offer a more powerful powertrain. 

    More details on the features and other trims will be known post its official debut in South America. The company has no immediate plans to introduce the electric Kwid in the Indian market. Plans if any, might be known at a later date.  That said, Renault had showcased the Kwid electric at the 2020 Auto Expo.

    Currently, the Kwid is offered in two ICE options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The former is tuned to generate 53bhp and 72Nm torque, while the 1.0-litre unit produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. To revive interest among potential car buyers, the company recently introduced the 2022 Kwid in the country. To learn more about it, click here.

    Photo Source - M1

