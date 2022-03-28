CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted testing with new alloy wheels

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    81 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted testing with new alloy wheels

    - New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels

    - The model is expected to be unveiled in mid-2022

    The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift continues testing on public roads ahead of its debut which is expected to take place in mid-2022. New spy images shared on the web reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule of the model.

    As seen in the spy images here, the heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a new design for the dual-tone alloy wheels. Apart from the new wheels, the test mule does not reveal any details, courtesy of the black camouflage. A closer look at the images does reveal a new fascia, new tail lights, revised rear bumper, new spoiler, ORVMs with slots for the 360-degree camera, as well as a rear wiper and washer.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Left Rear Three Quarter

    Previous spy shots of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have revealed that the model will get new dual-pod headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, fog lights, wrap-around LED tail lights, new boot-lid with Brezza lettering, blacked-out pillars, an electric sunroof, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, refreshed instrument console, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics technology, and more. To view the spy shots of the new Brezza’s interiors, click here.

    Under the hood, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology. 

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Renault Kwid electric test mule spotted in Brazil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.38 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted testing with new alloy wheels