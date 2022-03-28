2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted testing with new alloy wheels

- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels

- The model is expected to be unveiled in mid-2022

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift continues testing on public roads ahead of its debut which is expected to take place in mid-2022. New spy images shared on the web reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule of the model.

As seen in the spy images here, the heavily updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a new design for the dual-tone alloy wheels. Apart from the new wheels, the test mule does not reveal any details, courtesy of the black camouflage. A closer look at the images does reveal a new fascia, new tail lights, revised rear bumper, new spoiler, ORVMs with slots for the 360-degree camera, as well as a rear wiper and washer.

Previous spy shots of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have revealed that the model will get new dual-pod headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new grille, fog lights, wrap-around LED tail lights, new boot-lid with Brezza lettering, blacked-out pillars, an electric sunroof, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, refreshed instrument console, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics technology, and more. To view the spy shots of the new Brezza’s interiors, click here.

Under the hood, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

