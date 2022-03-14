2022 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

- Gets new exterior shades

- New RXL (O) variant introduced

Renault India has launched the 2022 Kwid hatchback in India at a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the model year update, the budget hatchback is now available in a new RXL (O) variant and new exterior shades.

As for the exterior, Renault has now jazzed up the colour scheme of the Kwid with a new Metal Mustard and Ice Cool White exterior colours. These are paired with a black roof and new dual-tone flex wheels and can be had with the top-spec Climber edition. The Kwid will continue to be offered with Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue monotone colours as well.

In terms of features, the Kwid is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, LED DRLs, reverse parking sensors and camera with guidelines, dual front airbags, ABS, and seatbelt reminder.

The Renault Kwid can be had with two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The former is tuned to produce 53bhp and 72Nm torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The 0.8-litre mill also claims an ARAI mileage of 22.25kmpl.