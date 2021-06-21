Nissan India begins export of the Magnite to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

- The Nissan Magnite has received more than 760 bookings within 30 days of its launch in Nepal

- The total production of the Magnite till the end of May 2021 stood at 15,010 units

Nissan India has commenced exports of the Magnite to Indonesia, South Africa, and Nepal. Since the launch of the model in December 2020, Nissan India has produced 15,010 units sub-four metre SUV (up to the end of May 2021) including 13,790 units for India and 1,220 units for exports.

Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”, the Nissan Magnite has received more than 760 bookings within 30 days of its launch in February 2021 in a market that has monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “Following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by the Indian consumers. Having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement among customers on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. We are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of the Nissan Next transformation plan for our sustainable growth.”