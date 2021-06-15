CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio patent images leaked ahead of official debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    18,560 Views
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio patent images leaked ahead of official debut

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    - To be underpinned by the brand's Heartect platform

    With the speculations around the launch of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the rise, the carmaker has now filed patent for the exterior design images of the hatchback. The leaked images give us a clear sight of the upcoming iteration of the budget hatchback. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Celerio will be built on the brand’s Heartect platform and is expected to grow in dimension over the outgoing model. The spy images reveal a muscular front with a horizontal slat across the grille connecting the headlamp units. The lower bumper is also redesigned with new housing for the circular fog lamps. The side profile features ORVMs with turn indicators and slightly bulged wheel arches around the multi-spoke alloy wheels lending the hatchback a sturdy stance. The rear looks a bit plain and simple with wraparound tail lamps, a rear wiper, and a bumper-mounted number plate slot.

    Left Side View

    Although the images as to the interior are still under wraps, we expect the cabin to undergo a complete overhaul with a new layout and features like a bigger instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system with connectivity features, a new steering wheel, and centre console placed gear lever. 

    The updated Celerio is expected to be powered by the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol motor making 67bhp and 90Nm torque with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The CNG version of the hatchback is also on the cards. Upon its launch, the Celerio will compete against the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and the Renault Kwid in the budget hatchback space. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates. 

    Image Source 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Audi e-tron arrives at dealership ahead of launch
     Next 
    MG Motor India donates Hector Plus mobile testing unit for healthcare services in Gujarat

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

    ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 17th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio patent images leaked ahead of official debut