Discounts up to Rs 48,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso, and Alto in June 2021

A few Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The LXi and VXi variants of the model get an additional cash discount of Rs 15,000. The Alto and S-Presso are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each.

Discounts on the ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The LXi and VXi variants of the compact sedan receive an additional cash discount of Rs 2,000. The Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Wagon R can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 8,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Discounts on the Celerio is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Select models get an additional corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Ignis is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The XL6 only gets a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.