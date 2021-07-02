CarWale
    New Suzuki Jimny LCV introduced in the UK

    Nikhil Puthran

    - As compared to passenger vehicle model, the Jimny LCV offers 33-litres of additional space at 863-litres

    - Available in a single variant with features such as air conditioning, DAB radio, dual sensor brake support, 15-inch black steel wheels, and cruise control with speed limiter

    Japanese auto manufacturer, Suzuki has introduced the latest iteration of its two-seater Jimny Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Since its launch in 2018, the lightweight off-roader is a popular choice among private users and professionals. The new Jimny LCV will be offered in limited numbers in the UK in 2021. The vehicle gets an ALLGRIP PRO 4WD as standard along with a three-link rigid axle suspension. 

    To meet the needs of business professionals, the new Jimny LCV comes with a large 863-litre load area compartment with flat floor and safety cargo partition. As compared to the passenger vehicle model, the Jimny LCV offers 33-litres of additional boot space. The Jimny LCV is offered in a single variant option with features such as air conditioning, a DAB radio, dual sensor brake support, 15-inch black steel wheels, and cruise control with a speed limiter. The vehicle gets a flat floor at the back along with a safety partition to protect the cargo from moving into the cabin. 

    In terms of safety, the vehicle gets Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) which employs automatic brake to help avoid a collision, and hill hold and descent control that support driving on slopes. In addition, eCall, an emergency messaging function following a collision is also available as standard equipment.

