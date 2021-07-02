CarWale
    Audi India offers complimentary service and sanitisation to doctors

    Aditya Nadkarni

    312 Views
    - Audi’s complimentary service for doctors will be valid from July 2021 to May 2022

    - The service will cover engine oil, oil filter, dust and pollen filter, air filter, and related labour costs

    Audi India has announced a special initiative exclusively for doctors who own a model from the brand. The company, along with its dealer partners, is offering a complimentary scheduled service (which covers engine oil, oil filter, dust and pollen filter, air filter, and related labour costs) that is due, along with a complimentary sanitisation at any of its authorised service facilities. This offer is valid from July 2021 until May 2022.

    In a similar initiative last year, frontline workers who are Audi customers were eligible for complimentary disinfection or cleaning of the interiors, cleaning of the exteriors, and general check-up of their Audi vehicles, along with a pick-up and drop in a courtesy car.

    Commenting on the initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “For over a year, doctors have been at the frontlines, relentlessly working round-the-clock to ensure the safety and well-being of patients. We are grateful for all they do and as a token of appreciation, Audi India is offering to cover the entire cost of the next minor service along with complimentary sanitisation for all doctors who are existing Audi India customers.”

