    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched in India at Rs. 81.57 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched in India at Rs. 81.57 lakh
    • S5 Sportback Platinum Edition gets enhanced features inside out
    • Available in limited units

    Audi has launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in India, with prices starting at Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run version of the performance-oriented sedan is offered in two colours - District Green and Mythos Black.

    Audi S5 Sportback Front View

    On the outside, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition gets matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, Black styling package, and red brake calipers with S lettering. Inside, it gets Sport Seats Plus with a massage function, Magma Red Nappa leather upholstery, carbon-fibre inserts, and LED sills with S-logo projection for the front doors. 

    Under the hood, the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This turbo-petrol motor belts out 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also up for offer is the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system and Sports suspension with damper control.

    Audi S5 Sportback Front Row Seats

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Celebrations for the festive season have begun and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers an array of additional features and enhancements, designed to elevate the driving experience. With limited units on offer, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be available in two beautiful shades of District Green and Mythos Black with Magma red sporty seats, a perfect addition of colour and performance for the festive season. This is our third special edition this festive season and we are confident that these limited editions will be sold out in no time.”

    Audi S5 Sportback Image
    Audi S5 Sportback
    Rs. 75.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
