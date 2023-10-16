CarWale
    Top 7 new tech highlights of the 2023 Tata Safari

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 7 new tech highlights of the 2023 Tata Safari

    - Prices to be announced tomorrow

    - Segment-first features included

    Tata Motors will announce the price of the Safari facelift tomorrow. We had a first-hand experience with the new tech on this SUV during our first-drive review. Let's take a quick look at the top seven new tech appeals on this latest iteration of the Safari.

    1. Terrain mode selector with TFT screen

    The older Safari had a jewelled knob for the terrain mode selector, but now it comes with a TFT screen displaying the different drive modes.

    Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    2. New TFT cluster with maps

    Fully digital instrument clusters on cars aren't a novelty anymore. However, the one on the Safari shows a complete view of the maps. This is a first-in-segment feature that proved to be very handy during our drive and will surely be appreciated by owners.

    Instrument Cluster

    3. Four types of voice commands

    Voice commands may have made us lazy, but they do add to the overall convenience. The audio package in the Safari comes paired with Alexa, in addition to the native in-built voice commands, Siri, and Google commands.

    Tata Safari Facelift Infotainment System

    4. Ventilated second-row seats

    We all know how ventilated seats add to the comfort in a hot and humid climate like ours. The Safari owners can boast about ventilated seats not only in the first row but the second row as well.

    Tata Safari Facelift Second Row Seats

    5. Powered tailgate opening

    The carmaker has equipped the SUV with a powered tailgate, with six levels of adjustable opening height. This is convenient for users of different heights. Moreover, it gets four access options, including the key (remote option), dashboard button, and exterior and interior buttons on the tailgate.

    Tata Safari Facelift Rear View

    6. Upcoming smartwatch connectivity

    Notably, Tata’s iRA car tech platform provides a connected car experience. It can be used through the smartphone app, but soon one will be able to control it through their smartwatch.

    Tata Safari Facelift Rear View

    7. Seven airbags

    The updates on the Safari also include an enhanced safety suite which comprises six airbags as standard. However, the top-spec variants get an additional driver knee airbag, taking the count up to seven.

    Tata Safari Facelift Driver Knee Airbag
    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Safari Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
