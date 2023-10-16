Top 7 new tech highlights of the 2023 Tata Safari

- Prices to be announced tomorrow

- Segment-first features included

Tata Motors will announce the price of the Safari facelift tomorrow. We had a first-hand experience with the new tech on this SUV during our first-drive review. Let's take a quick look at the top seven new tech appeals on this latest iteration of the Safari.

1. Terrain mode selector with TFT screen

The older Safari had a jewelled knob for the terrain mode selector, but now it comes with a TFT screen displaying the different drive modes.

2. New TFT cluster with maps

Fully digital instrument clusters on cars aren't a novelty anymore. However, the one on the Safari shows a complete view of the maps. This is a first-in-segment feature that proved to be very handy during our drive and will surely be appreciated by owners.

3. Four types of voice commands

Voice commands may have made us lazy, but they do add to the overall convenience. The audio package in the Safari comes paired with Alexa, in addition to the native in-built voice commands, Siri, and Google commands.

4. Ventilated second-row seats

We all know how ventilated seats add to the comfort in a hot and humid climate like ours. The Safari owners can boast about ventilated seats not only in the first row but the second row as well.

5. Powered tailgate opening

The carmaker has equipped the SUV with a powered tailgate, with six levels of adjustable opening height. This is convenient for users of different heights. Moreover, it gets four access options, including the key (remote option), dashboard button, and exterior and interior buttons on the tailgate.

6. Upcoming smartwatch connectivity

Notably, Tata’s iRA car tech platform provides a connected car experience. It can be used through the smartphone app, but soon one will be able to control it through their smartwatch.

7. Seven airbags

The updates on the Safari also include an enhanced safety suite which comprises six airbags as standard. However, the top-spec variants get an additional driver knee airbag, taking the count up to seven.