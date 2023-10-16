Tata Power and Bridgestone India partners to install EV chargers at dealerships

- First EV charger installed at Bridgestone’s store at Shirur on Pune-Ahmednagar road

- To install DC fast chargers of 25-30kW capacity

Tata Power and Bridgestone India have come together to install EV chargers for four-wheelers at Bridgestone tyre dealerships across India. These chargers will be of 25-30kW capacity and will be operational 24x7. The first EV charger is installed at Bridgestone’s Select Store Super Tyres at Shirur on the Pune-Ahmednagar road and is operational.

Not only will these chargers be accessible to Bridgestone customers, but to any and all EV owners. Installation and charging support along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application will be provided by Tata Power. EV owners can use Tata Power mobile app to locate and use these charging stations on the map. The official statement hasn’t specified the number of chargers this collaboration plans on installing in the coming year, but Bridgestone India has XX dealerships across the country, and we hope most of them will have a Tata Power charger soon.

Collaborations such as these between Bridgestone and Tata Power will surely help the growing number of EV users in India along with a boost to the EV adoption across the country.