Citroen C3 Aircross attract discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 in October

Available in five- and seven-seater options

Deliveries commenced on 15 October 2023

Citroen India launched the C3 Aircross SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The C3 hatchback-based SUV can be had in three variants and two seating configurations. Deliveries of the same have commenced and customers planning to book the French SUV can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 in October 2023.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in You, Plus, and Max across 10 colour options. As for the discounts, there are offers of up to Rs. 55,000, including exchange benefits, maintenance packages, cash discounts, corporate offers, and exclusive festive benefits.

Mechanically, the C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.