    Mercedes-Benz to launch EQA electric SUV in India on 8 July

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-Benz to launch EQA electric SUV in India on 8 July
    • One of the three EV launches from Mercedes this year
    • Will sit below the EQB seven-seater electric SUV

    Mercedes-Benz India will launch three new EVs in the country in the current calendar year. The carmaker has now confirmed the first of these launches will be the EQA, scheduled to debut on 8 July.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Left Side View

    To be positioned below the EQB in the brand’s lineup in India, the EQA is an electrified version of the ICE-powered A-Class. On the design front, it gets a blanked-off grille with an LED light bar on top, dual-tone front and rear bumpers, multi-spoke alloy wheels, revised lighting setup, and a connected light design on the tailgate.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, turbine-style AC vents, automatic climate control, latest MBUX system, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

    Mercedes-Benz EQB Dashboard

    Globally, the EQA is offered with four trims, namely EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. There are two battery packs, 66.5kWh and 70.5kWh units, paired with an electric motor and claimed to return a range of up to 560km (WLTP cycle).

    Mercedes-Benz EQA Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
