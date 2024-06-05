Mercedes-Benz to launch EQA electric SUV in India on 8 July

One of the three EV launches from Mercedes this year

Will sit below the EQB seven-seater electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz India will launch three new EVs in the country in the current calendar year. The carmaker has now confirmed the first of these launches will be the EQA, scheduled to debut on 8 July.

To be positioned below the EQB in the brand’s lineup in India, the EQA is an electrified version of the ICE-powered A-Class. On the design front, it gets a blanked-off grille with an LED light bar on top, dual-tone front and rear bumpers, multi-spoke alloy wheels, revised lighting setup, and a connected light design on the tailgate.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, turbine-style AC vents, automatic climate control, latest MBUX system, and a Burmester-sourced music system.

Globally, the EQA is offered with four trims, namely EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic, and EQA 350 4Matic. There are two battery packs, 66.5kWh and 70.5kWh units, paired with an electric motor and claimed to return a range of up to 560km (WLTP cycle).