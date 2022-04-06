Audi India hikes prices across the model range; new price list revealed

- Ex-showroom prices of Audi Q2 and A8 L remain unaltered

- Audi Q7 gets first price hike

Last month, Audi India announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range. The luxury carmaker has now revealed the quantum of increase to be levied for each model. The new prices are applicable from 1 April, 2022. Let us know the new prices model-wise.

Starting with the sedan segment, the Audi A4 is offered in three trims – Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology. The Premium is now expensive by Rs 50,000 while the Premium Plus and Technology get a price revision of Rs 99,000 and Rs 1.09 lakh, respectively. The Audi A4 is now available at a starting price of Rs 40.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the A6 siblings are now dearer by Rs 1.19 lakh (Premium Plus) and Rs 1.29 lakh (Technology).

Coming to the performance department, the Audi S5 Sportback is costlier by a whopping Rs 1.72 lakh while the RS7 Sportback demands a premium of Rs 4.43 lakh. The Q8 and RSQ8 brethren get a price hike of Rs 2.06 lakh and Rs 42,700, respectively, on the ex-showroom price.

The Audi Q5 was updated a few months back and is available in Premium Plus and Technology variants. Both the trims now respectively cost Rs 68,000 and Rs 1.46 lakh more and the luxury SUV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The recently launched Audi Q7, too, gets its first price hike of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

The e-tron EV range is also included in the price revision. The Audi e-tron 50, 55, and 55 Sportback get a uniform hike of Rs 15,000. The Audi e-tron was recently awarded the Green Car of the Year at the 2022 ICOTY scoring a total of 104 points, details of which can be read here.