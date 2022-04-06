CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi India hikes prices across the model range; new price list revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    581 Views
    Audi India hikes prices across the model range; new price list revealed

    - Ex-showroom prices of Audi Q2 and A8 L remain unaltered 

    - Audi Q7 gets first price hike 

    Last month, Audi India announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range. The luxury carmaker has now revealed the quantum of increase to be levied for each model. The new prices are applicable from 1 April, 2022. Let us know the new prices model-wise. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the sedan segment, the Audi A4 is offered in three trims – Premium, Premium Plus, and Technology. The Premium is now expensive by Rs 50,000 while the Premium Plus and Technology get a price revision of Rs 99,000 and Rs 1.09 lakh, respectively. The Audi A4 is now available at a starting price of Rs 40.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the A6 siblings are now dearer by Rs 1.19 lakh (Premium Plus) and Rs 1.29 lakh (Technology). 

    Coming to the performance department, the Audi S5 Sportback is costlier by a whopping Rs 1.72 lakh while the RS7 Sportback demands a premium of Rs 4.43 lakh. The Q8 and RSQ8 brethren get a price hike of Rs 2.06 lakh and Rs 42,700, respectively, on the ex-showroom price. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Audi Q5 was updated a few months back and is available in Premium Plus and Technology variants. Both the trims now respectively cost Rs 68,000 and Rs 1.46 lakh more and the luxury SUV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The recently launched Audi Q7, too, gets its first price hike of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The e-tron EV range is also included in the price revision. The Audi e-tron 50, 55, and 55 Sportback get a uniform hike of Rs 15,000. The Audi e-tron was recently awarded the Green Car of the Year at the 2022 ICOTY scoring a total of 104 points, details of which can be read here.

    Audi A4 Image
    Audi A4
    ₹ 40.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge to be launched in India in July 2022
     Next 
    2022 Kia Sonet to get more airbags as standard; details leaked ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A4 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A4 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 51.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 47.17 Lakh
    Pune₹ 48.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 48.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 45.27 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 45.16 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2920 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India hikes prices across the model range; new price list revealed