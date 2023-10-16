CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period extends up to 15 months

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period extends up to 15 months
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Bookings halted for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) hybrid variants 

    Launched back in December 2022, the Hycross comes on the top of the list of buyers planning to buy an MPV. With its popularity and the brand’s reliability, the model has now started to attract a certain waiting period in the country. 

    Customers can choose the MPV from five variants, namely GX, VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O), and across seven colour options. Currently, the hybrid variants of the Hycross attract the highest waiting period as compared to the petrol variants. The latter command a waiting period of up to seven months, whereas for the former, it stretches up to 15 months from the day of booking. 

    Toyota offers the Hycross in two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre gasoline mill and a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. While the former churns out 173bhp and 209Nm of torque and comes coupled with a CVT gearbox, the latter, on the other hand, generates 184bhp and 206Nm of torque and comes paired with an e-CVT unit.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to be launched in India tomorrow

