Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to be launched in India tomorrow

Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors will finally announce the prices of the facelifted Harrier and Safari in the country tomorrow, 17 October. This is the first major update for the twin SUVs since their launch in India. Bookings for the updated SUVs are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000. We have already driven the Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift, the reviews of which are already live on our website and YouTube channel.

Customers can choose the facelifted Harrier from 10 variants, namely Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Adventure+ A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. On the other hand, the new Safari is offered in 10 variants, including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+.

At the heart of the SUVs is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, sending the power to the front wheels. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Harrier facelift locks horns with the MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Meanwhile, the updated Safari competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, MG Hector Plus, and the Hyundai Alcazar.