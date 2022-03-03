CarWale
    Audi India announces price hike of three per cent across models

    Jay Shah

    Audi India announces price hike of three per cent across models

    - New prices to be applicable from 1 April, 2022

    - Price hike levied across the range

    Audi India has announced that the carmaker will levy a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range. The new prices will be effective from 1 April, 2022. The luxury carmaker attributes the rising input costs to this decision.

    Audi started the new year with the launch of the 2022 Q7 SUV. The refreshed Q7 gets styling updates, new features, and an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. We have driven the new Audi Q7 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The current portfolio of Audi in India comprises the A4, A6, and A8L in the sedan segment; Q2, Q5, and Q7 in the luxury SUV segment; and the S5 Sportback, RS5, RS7 Sportback, and the RSQ8 in the performance division. 

    In the EV space, Audi offers an array of choices like the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and the e-tron RS GT. To know more about them, click here

    Audi Q2
    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.50 crore

