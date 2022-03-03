Audi India announces price hike of three per cent across models

- New prices to be applicable from 1 April, 2022

- Price hike levied across the range

Audi India has announced that the carmaker will levy a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range. The new prices will be effective from 1 April, 2022. The luxury carmaker attributes the rising input costs to this decision.

Audi started the new year with the launch of the 2022 Q7 SUV. The refreshed Q7 gets styling updates, new features, and an all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. We have driven the new Audi Q7 and you can read our first-drive review here.

The current portfolio of Audi in India comprises the A4, A6, and A8L in the sedan segment; Q2, Q5, and Q7 in the luxury SUV segment; and the S5 Sportback, RS5, RS7 Sportback, and the RSQ8 in the performance division.

In the EV space, Audi offers an array of choices like the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and the e-tron RS GT. To know more about them, click here.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to three per cent across our model range.”